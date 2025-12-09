Chelsea neglect to wish Raheem Sterling a Happy Birthday on any of their social platforms as England international remains exiled from Enzo Maresca's squad

Sterling has suffered a humbling fall from grace in recent times. Back in 2019, he netted an 11-minute hat-trick for Manchester City in a Champions League clash with Atalanta. Giovanni Sartori, technical director of the Italian opposition faced that day, told Sterling after a stunning performance that he was “the best player in the world”.

Fast forward six years and Chelsea are preparing to line up against the same Serie A outfit. This time around, there will be no role for Sterling to play. That is because he has been left out of Premier League and European squads in 2025-26.

The Blues appear to have forgotten all about the 82-cap England winger. His latest birthday, which was celebrated on December 8, was recognised by the Three Lions and his former club City. Sterling’s current domestic employers chose to overlook that occasion.