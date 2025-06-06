Chelsea's 2025 summer transfer window priorities: Upgrade the goalkeeper, hold onto Enzo Fernandez & trim the fat from Enzo Maresca's bloated squad

It's set to be a busy summer at Stamford Bridge after the Blues secured a return to the Champions League

Chelsea face a huge summer. By returning to the Champions League, the Blues have established a platform that can be a launchpad to bigger and better things, while head coach Enzo Maresca believes a piece of silverware in the form of the Conference League will foster a "winning mentality".

Now, the onus is on the club to get their business right, ensuring lessons have been learned from last year's failed window when more than £100 million ($135m) was splurged on the likes of Joao Felix, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Renato Veiga and Omari Kellyman - none of whom have had any impact at Stamford Bridge.

There are already the signs that the scattergun has been holstered, with highly-rated midfielder Dario Essugo signed on a pre-agreement from Sporting CP and coveted striker Liam Delap joining from Ipswich Town for just £30m ($40m), as the west Londoners take advantage of the mini transfer window for Club World Cup participants that runs until June 10. Jadon Sancho, meanwhile, has been sent back to Manchester United after Chelsea chose to pay the £5m fee that cancelled the obligation to buy that was included in his initial loan deal.

However, there is so much more still to do, both in terms of incomings and outgoings. Here are the key issues that Chelsea should be prioritising this summer...