Champions League 2023-24 Power Rankings: Atletico Madrid emerge as serious contenders but Arsenal remain outsiders

We're down to just eight teams in the 2023-24 Champions League! Truth be told, the last 16 failed to really catch fire but, with the favourites progressing from nearly every single tie, we're now set for some heavyweight clashes in the quarter-finals.

The 'big three' in Spain - Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid - all survived tough contests, while Paris Saint-Germain kept the French flag flying by eliminating the other Liga side, Real Sociedad, with the minimum of fuss.

England will have two teams in the quarters, with Manchester City cruising past Copenhagen and Arsenal showing some bottle in beating Porto on penalties, and despite all of the turmoil surrounding Thomas tuchel at the Allianz Arena, Bayern Munich are still in the hunt, along with fellow Germans Borussia Dortmund, the surprise stars of this season's tournament.

So, who's going to go all the way to Wembley? GOAL ranks the remaining participants below...

Previous update: February 22, 2023.