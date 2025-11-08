Getty Images Sport
Bryan Mbeumo clarifies stance on potential AFCON call-up as he bids to avoid club-v-country row between Man Utd and Cameroon
Mbeumo off to a stellar start at United
Mbeumo enjoyed a stellar campaign with Brentford in the 2024-25 season as he scored 20 league goals and provided eight assists in 38 matches and emerged as the Premier League's fourth-highest goalscorer. His impressive form for the Bees caught United boss Ruben Amorim's eye as the Portuguese coach splashed a whopping £65 million ($87m) to secure the winger's signing. Amorim identified the Cameroonian as a key part of his squad overhaul after overseeing a nightmare debut campaign at Old Trafford.
The 26-year-old has so far had an impressive outing in his maiden season with the Red Devils as he has scored four goals and contributed with an assist in 10 league matches. Last month, Mbeumo recorded three goals and one assist, playing a pivotal role in United’s turnaround after a sluggish start to the season. His all-action displays reflected both his maturity and tactical intelligence under Amorim, who has given the 26-year-old the freedom to attack from the right-hand side while drifting into central positions. It also helped him bag the Premier League Player of the Month for October.
Mbeumo wants to avoid club vs country row over AFCON participation
Mbeumo is expected to receive a national team call-up next month as Cameroon are all set to take part in the AFCON 2025. The tournament starts on December 21 and according to FIFA’s international competition regulations, clubs must release players two weeks before the start of major tournaments to allow for preparation. United are scheduled to face Wolves on December 8, the day Cameroon are expected to begin their preparations.
The Sun reports that the Red Devils will urge the Cameroon Football Association, led by legendary striker Samuel Eto’o, to allow Mbeumo to stay in England for the club's crucial fixtures against Bournemouth and Aston Villa on December 13 and 21 respectively.
The report adds that Mbeumo is very clear about his stance on this potential conflict, as he is determined not to upset either his employers or his country and wants a clear agreement between all parties in the coming weeks.
Amorim's stance on AFCON issue
Other than Mbeumo, United will also miss key first team figures like Noussair Mazraoui and Amad, who are expected to represent Morocco and Ivory Coast respectively, at the continental competition. Speaking about missing three of their star players in December, United boss Amorim said: "We will have time to suffer. We are going to struggle a little bit, but we already knew it's going to be an opportunity. When I watch the training, there are players that should be playing, but it's hard with one game to take some players from the team, because they are doing well also during the training in games. So other players are going to have the opportunity to help us. They are understanding the way we want to play, so if we are improving on that, the change of characteristics is not going to change the idea or the momentum of the team. But let's use Amad and Bryan in these games and we will see in general."
United aim to get back to winning ways
After a brilliant run of form in October, where they won three games in a row, something United had failed to achieve earlier in the Amorim era, their form somewhat took a dip as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Forest last weekend. Despite the draw, United have moved up to the eighth position in the Premier League table, courtesy of collecting 10 points in their last four games. They will now aim to get back to winning ways on Saturday as they travel to north London to face Tottenham.
