Bruno Fernandes reveals David Beckham inspiration after beating Man Utd legend's Premier League record

"Obviously, it's very nice," Fernandes told MUTV when asked about surpassing the treble-winner. "It's a very good achievement. We're talking about one of the best players, certainly [the best] strikers of anyone in the box. So I'm very pleased to do that. It's not going to change anything for what I want but being there with a name who, obviously, was one of the players everyone looks up to, in the way of crossing and the way of passing."

The 31-year-old went on to reveal how he tried to emulate the England legend during his childhood. "Like everyone in their own garden tried to do it like Beckham and was doing it, even if you're just swinging your arm, like he used to do it, not as much the ball! I'm obviously very happy to do that [beat his record]."