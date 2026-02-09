Brits Abroad: Harry Kane brings misery to Bundesliga fairy tale as Scott McTominay fights through injury pain to score again for Napoli & Jack Harrison delivers for Fiorentina

Most top teams across Europe have experienced some sort of major injury crisis this season. Napoli, though, will argue they've been hit harder than anyone, losing the likes of Romelu Lukaku and summer signing Kevin De Bruyne for much of the campaign, while the rest of their squad has been in and out of the treatment room across extended periods.
Well, save for Scott McTominay, who has only missed one single match this term due to injury. He only managed to play one half of Saturday's trip to Genoa, but that still proved decisive. The reigning Serie A champions went behind to an early Ruslan Malinovskyi penalty, though this was cancelled out by an equaliser from Rasmus Hojlund, and his fellow Manchester United alumni McTominay put them in front moments later.
McTominay was withdrawn at half-time and Napoli did their best to try and see out the three points in his absence. When Lorenzo Colombo brought Genoa level and Juan Jesus was sent off for the visitors, that looked a tough ask, yet Hojlund converted a stoppage-time penalty to send the travelling fans crazy and cap off a remarkable 3-2 win.
At his post-match press conference, head coach Antonio Conte explained why McTominay had to come off, and joked that he himself may have to come out of retirement to ensure Napoli have enough players.
"It's a tendon problem he's had since the start of the year," Conte said of the Scotland midfielder. "It hurts him every now and then, it doesn't stop him from playing, but he plays at reduced speeds. He would have continued, but I'd rather have a player who is 100 percent fit than risk a key player like him.
"It's a crazy season. If we're all intelligent people we'll have to think about the composition of the squad, the transfer market we've done, and many other things, like the fact that we can't draw from the youth system. Long-term injuries like those of De Bruyne and Lukaku have also come into play, as have [Andre-Frank Zambo] Anguissa and [Billy] Gilmour, who underwent surgery but continues to have problems.
"I'll be playing soon! I can't play because there are rules, otherwise I could have helped."