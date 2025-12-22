Brits Abroad: Captain Harry Kane smashes another Bundesliga record after winning prestigious German prize while Jude Bellingham & Conor Gallagher score in fight to keep La Liga title race alive

It feels like Harry Kane shatters a new record every weekend, but there was some significance to his antics on Sunday. The striker scored the final goal of Bayern Munich's 4-0 win away at Heidenheim, neatly bringing the ball under control before swivelling and firing in at the goalkeeper's near post.

That's par for the course for golf-fanatic Kane, but this was his 100th contribution in the Bundesliga - a split of 81 goals and 19 assists - in 78 games, becoming the quickest player to reach that milestone in the competition's history, while he ends 2025 with 60 goals in all competitions.

This performance also came off the back of being named kicker's German Footballing Personality of the Year for the first time. Kane was also handed the captain's armband for the first time at Bayern, with regular skippers Manuel Neuer and Joshua Kimmich both sitting this match out. Bayern are halfway to an unbeaten domestic season and lead the Bundesliga by nine points from second-placed Borussia Dortmund.

"Ending the year on a high! Great performance today to round off a brilliant start to the season. On a personal note delighted to lead the boys out as captain and reach 100 goal contributions in the Bundesliga. Time to to recover over the winter break and go again in 2026," Kane wrote on Instagram post-match.

Regarding the win to ensure Bayern ended 2025 unbeaten on the road in the Bundesliga, Kane told the press: "We put in a good performance in the first half, scoring two goals and dominating the game. In the second half, we missed a lot of chances, and Heidenheim also had some good opportunities, where Jonas [Urbig] made a few good saves. We could have decided the game earlier - but in the end, it's an important win."

"I won my first team trophy in the summer, which was very special," he added, reflecting on 2025. "We also gained a lot of energy as a team at the Club World Cup, and that's hard to break. We're in a good position in every competition, so we'll see how far we can go, we'll try to continue as well as possible."