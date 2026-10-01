'Hopefully I’ll return!' - Brighton's Arsenal-slayer opens door to future Real Madrid move after 'new Rodri' emergence

Andres joined Brighton from Stuttgart this summer for a reported fee of £19 million (€23m). The 21-year-old was relatively unknown upon arrival, having spent just one season in the Bundesliga. However, he has quickly established himself as a rising star on the south coast.

The Spain Under-21 international has clocked 200 minutes of action for the Seagulls. He has already registered a goal and an assist in his first three outings, playing a pivotal role in dominant victories over Manchester United in the EFL Cup and a 3-0 demolition of Arsenal in the Premier League.



