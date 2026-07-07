Brazil's World Cup nightmare: Neymar, injuries & why it all went so wrong for the Selecao & Carlo Ancelotti

As the dust settles on the bitterly disappointing last-16 collapse in New Jersey, significant questions are being asked of revered head coach Carlo Ancelotti, who was supposed to be the man to lead Brazil back to international football's top table when he took the reins a year ago.

Twelve months on and the Italian tactician's future in the role is seemingly already in serious jeopardy as calls for his head grow louder back in Brazil, even if the manager himself is insistent that this is not the end, but "the start of a new cycle". With the benefit of hindsight, it's clear he got some seismic decisions badly wrong.

But where exactly did it all go awry for Brazil at the 2026 World Cup? GOAL assesses the Selecao's biggest issues after their tournament ended in a premature exit...