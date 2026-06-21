‘First player to work from home!’ - Neymar the butt of joke from Brazil president after carrying injury into 2026 World Cup

During a speech in Belo Horizonte, the Brazilian president engaged in a light-hearted exchange with a young fan about the state of the national team. When the child suggested that Neymar was the best player in the current Selecao setup, Lula was quick to point out the 34-year-old’s absence from the pitch due to his recent fitness struggles - as Globo reports.

Referencing a viral joke he had seen on social media, the president told the crowd: "I saw something yesterday, that Neymar is the first home office call-up in the world. Home office player. I saw that on the internet yesterday. I think any day now we're going to have to make a national team with artificial intelligence: 11 Peles."