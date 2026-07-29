Bournemouth reject TWO Eli Junior Kroupi bids from Barcelona despite French striker being 'thrilled' by La Liga champions' transfer interest

Barcelona have seen two opening bids for Bournemouth's rising star Eli Junior Kroupi rejected, as sporting director Deco looks to secure a secondary target behind Atletico Madrid’s Julian Alvarez. The French forward, who only recently joined the Premier League side after exploding onto the scene with Lorient, has quickly become a primary focus for manager Hansi Flick, who is said to be "enthusiastic" about the 20-year-old’s specific technical profile and raw explosive potential.

Despite the lure of the Camp Nou, Bournemouth have stood firm against the initial approaches from the Spanish giants. According to L'Equipe, the Cherries have turned down two separate offers, both of which are understood to be valued below the €100 million mark.



