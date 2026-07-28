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Barcelona launch Eli Junior Kroupi transfer swoop with Bournemouth sensation identified as alternative to Julian Alvarez
Searching for a new number nine
Barcelona have sounded out a potential move for Kroupi from Bournemouth, as per ESPN. The Spanish champions are actively searching for a new centre-forward following Robert Lewandowski's recent departure to the Chicago Fire.
While Atleti star Alvarez remains their primary objective, a deal has proven difficult to finalise. Consequently, the Catalan club have enquired about the availability of Kroupi as a high-quality alternative. The 20-year-old has attracted interest from several top European clubs following an impressive campaign in the Premier League.
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Laporta confirms Alvarez bid stands
Barcelona president Joan Laporta recently confirmed that the club submitted an official offer for Alvarez. The Argentine forward previously indicated his desire to leave Wanda Metropolitano, but the Madrid outfit rejected Barcelona's initial approach. Despite the setback, Laporta revealed that the proposal will remain on the table should Atletico change their stance.
However, he warned that the offer is not open-ended, forcing Barcelona to keep their options open. This firm stance has led the reigning Liga champions to turn their attention towards Kroupi. Securing the France Under-21 international will not be easy, as Bournemouth reportedly demand a fee upwards of €100 million for their prized asset.
Revamping the Catalan attack
Kroupi only joined Bournemouth last summer in a €15 million transfer from Lorient. He quickly adapted to English football, scoring 13 goals in 35 appearances during his first season with the Cherries. His potential arrival would continue a major attacking overhaul at Camp Nou. Barcelona have already completed deals for wingers Anthony Gordon and Karim Adeyemi, bringing them in from Newcastle United and Borussia Dortmund respectively.
Manager Hansi Flick is determined to shake up his forward line ahead of his third season in charge. After winning back-to-back Liga titles, Flick wants a squad capable of competing for Champions League honours.
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Uncertainty surrounds Ferran Torres
Alongside Lewandowski's exit, Barcelona's attacking depth has been further reduced by Marcus Rashford's return to Manchester United following his loan spell. This makes the acquisition of a new forward like Alvarez or Kroupi essential.
Further changes could still happen, as uncertainty surrounds the future of Ferran Torres. The Spanish forward, who scored the winning goal in the World Cup final against Argentina, currently has a contract that expires in 2027. There have been no advances in talks to extend Torres's current deal. Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly tracking his situation closely, meaning Barcelona may need to dip back into the transfer market if he departs.
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