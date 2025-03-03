Frank Lampard ChristineGetty
Frank Lampard admit topping wife was the 'best thing' about impressive IQ test result – with Chelsea legend & current Coventry boss claiming bragging rights over TV presenter Christine

Frank Lampard admits that bettering the score of wife Christine was “the best thing” about posting a Mensa-level score of 150 in an IQ test.

  • Took test during playing days at Chelsea
  • Sits inside top two per cent of UK brains
  • Has returned to management at Coventry
