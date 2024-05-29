Xabi Alonso, Pep Guardiola and the 21 best managerial jobs from around Europe in the 2023-24 season - ranked

It has been a season full of shocks and surprise packages, but which coach deserves the most credit for their work?

Another gruelling European season is drawing to a close, with the continent's biggest prize on the line in the final competitive match of the campaign on Saturday as Real Madrid take on Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League final at Wembley. For those not involved, though, it's a time to take stock and reflect on another nine months of hard work.

Across Europe, 2023-24 will go down as one of the most extraordinary club seasons in recent memory, as teams in each of the top five leagues punched well above their weight - some to an unprecedented extent - and others wrote their own history away from the spotlight; it has truly been a season for the underdog.

But who are the coaches who have masterminded these success stories and deserve special praise? Below, GOAL ranks the 21 managers across Europe who have done the very best jobs...