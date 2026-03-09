The England captain had been forced to sit out Friday's Bundesliga clash against Borussia Monchengladbach after suffering a blow to his calf. While his absence sparked fears among the Allianz Arena faithful, his presence in the final training session suggests he is ready to lead the line in Italy. For Vincent Kompany, having his record-breaking number nine available is a game-changer as the competition reaches its business end. Bild reports that Kane trained without any problems and look sharp in the session, suggesting he will definitely be available on Tuesday night.
VIDEO: Huge boost for Bayern Munich as Harry Kane trains ahead of likely injury return for Champions League meeting with Atalanta
Kane looked sharp and fit
Watch the clip
Kompany’s cryptic wait comes to an end
Kompany refused to guarantee a Kane return for the trip to Bergamo, adopting a cautious tone that sat in contrast to his earlier "nothing serious" assessment. Speaking to the media after the weekend's victory, Kompany stated: "Hopefully [Kane will return]. If he makes it then great. Otherwise we'll do it with the guys we have." The former Tottenham striker's return provides the Bundesliga leaders with their most potent weapon as they look to extend their six-match winning streak across all competitions.
- Getty Images
Managing the workload
While Kane’s return to training is the headline news, Kompany must decide whether to throw his talisman straight back into the starting XI or use him from the bench. Chelsea loanee Nicolas Jackson deputised effectively over the weekend, finding the net to prove that the squad has depth, but the Champions League stage demands a different level of clinical finishing. The medical staff will likely review Kane's reaction to Monday’s session before the final team sheet is submitted in Bergamo.