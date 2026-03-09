Goal.com
VIDEO: Huge boost for Bayern Munich as Harry Kane trains ahead of likely injury return for Champions League meeting with Atalanta

Bayern Munich have received a massive fitness boost ahead of their crucial Champions League knockout stage encounter against Atalanta. Harry Kane, who has been sidelined with a calf issue, was spotted back on the grass on Monday as the German giants completed their final preparations. The 32-year-old striker took part in the full session with the rest of the squad, moving freely and showing no ill effects of the knock that kept him out of domestic action recently.

  • Kane looked sharp and fit

    The England captain had been forced to sit out Friday's Bundesliga clash against Borussia Monchengladbach after suffering a blow to his calf. While his absence sparked fears among the Allianz Arena faithful, his presence in the final training session suggests he is ready to lead the line in Italy. For Vincent Kompany, having his record-breaking number nine available is a game-changer as the competition reaches its business end. Bild reports that Kane trained without any problems and look sharp in the session, suggesting he will definitely be available on Tuesday night.

  • Watch the clip

  • Kompany’s cryptic wait comes to an end

    Kompany refused to guarantee a Kane return for the trip to Bergamo, adopting a cautious tone that sat in contrast to his earlier "nothing serious" assessment. Speaking to the media after the weekend's victory, Kompany stated: "Hopefully [Kane will return]. If he makes it then great. Otherwise we'll do it with the guys we have." The former Tottenham striker's return provides the Bundesliga leaders with their most potent weapon as they look to extend their six-match winning streak across all competitions.

    Managing the workload

    While Kane’s return to training is the headline news, Kompany must decide whether to throw his talisman straight back into the starting XI or use him from the bench. Chelsea loanee Nicolas Jackson deputised effectively over the weekend, finding the net to prove that the squad has depth, but the Champions League stage demands a different level of clinical finishing. The medical staff will likely review Kane's reaction to Monday’s session before the final team sheet is submitted in Bergamo.

