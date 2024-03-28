Are Bayern giving up on Xabi Alonso? Liverpool given huge boost in race for in-demand coach amid surprising 'probably impossible' declaration from Uli Hoeness Bayern MunichLiverpoolXabi AlonsoBundesligaPremier LeagueTransfers

Liverpool may have been handed a boost in their pursuit of Xabi Alonso after Uli Hoeness admitted hiring him could be 'impossible' for Bayern Munich.