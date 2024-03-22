Xabi Alonso Leverkusen 03102024(C)Getty Images
Soham Mukherjee

Back to the drawing board for Liverpool?! Xabi Alonso could snub Reds reunion to join Bayern Munich this summer as he bids to beat Harry Kane and co to Bundesliga title

Xabi AlonsoLiverpoolTransfersPremier LeagueBayern MunichBundesligaJuergen Klopp

Xabi Alonso will reportedly join Bayern Munich if he decides to leave Bayer Leverkusen and could snub Liverpool's offer to replace Jurgen Klopp.

  • Bayern & Liverpool vying for Alonso
  • Spaniard reportedly leaning towards joining the Bavarians
  • Bayern also feel confident about convincing Alonso to take charge

