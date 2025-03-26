Barcelona Taylor Swift MadridGetty
Gill Clark

Barcelona x Taylor Swift! Pop superstar set to become next music artist to feature on Spotify-sponsored shirts for El Clasico showdown with arch-rivals Real Madrid

Taylor Swift is Barcelona's favourite option to feature on the team's shirts for the next Clasico clash with fierce rivals Real Madrid.

  • Barcelona want Swift to feature on Clasico shirts
  • Move would be part of club's Spotify sponsorship
  • Next clash with Real Madrid set for May 11
