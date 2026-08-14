Barcelona Rejected AGAIN! Blaugrana second bid for Rodri rebuffed as Manchester City hold firm on transfer valuation

Barcelona have been left frustrated once again after Man City rejected the club’s second offer for Spanish international Rodri. The Blaugrana returned to the negotiating table with an improved proposal worth approximately €60 million, as per The Times, attempting to bridge the gap after their initial proposal of €45 million plus €15 million in add-ons was laughed off by the Etihad hierarchy.

The Etihad outfit are understood to be holding out for a total package worth £70 million, which equates to roughly €81 million, plus further performance-related bonuses. While the player is entering the final 12 months of his current contract, City are not treating the situation as a reason to grant a discount.



