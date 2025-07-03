Barcelona told to pay up! Dani Olmo bonuses demanded by Leipzig as cash-strapped club scramble to sign Nico Williams amid registration fears
RB Leipzig are demanding the impending bonus amount of around €3 million for Dani Olmo, possibly complicating Barcelona's Nico Williams pursuit.
- Leipzig demand bonus cash for Olmo transfer
- Multiple payments could be on the cards for La Liga champions
- Catalans scrambling to make ends meet amid Williams pursuit