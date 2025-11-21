Barcelona 'lack the confidence we need' but Hansi Flick insists 'everything will be fine' as Lamine Yamal & Co near return

Flick stepped into the spotlight once again as he received the Miguel Munoz Trophy, awarded by MARCA’s journalists to the best coach of last season’s La Liga campaign.

“It’s a great honour to receive this award, but it also shows that it’s not just for me, it’s for the team. Both the players and the coaching staff did a fantastic job last season, and that’s why we won this trophy,” Flick said at the ceremony on Thursday.

Despite the accolades following a successful debut season in Spain, Flick faces a new reality this campaign. Barca’s form has fluctuated, and the team have struggled to sustain momentum, particularly in the final month of the previous campaign. After a frustrating first half against Celta Vigo in their latest outing, Flick admitted that they are not playing with its natural authority.

"Perhaps right now we lack the confidence we should normally have and need. But now some players are coming back, and that will help us a lot. We have a fantastic squad, and if we play at the high level we did in Vigo, everything will be fine," asserted Flick.

However, the German manager struck an optimistic tone, insisting that the return of key players will restore stability. With nine matches looming in just four weeks before the international break including coming midweek's clash against Chelsea, he believes that a more complete squad will allow the Catalan giants to rediscover their rhythm and approach every match with renewed conviction.