Lamine Yamal targets Chelsea showdown for Barcelona return as doctors warn he faces months out due to 'tricky' injury

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona have set a clear objective for Yamal to recover fully from pubalgia and return in time for the high-stakes Champions League meeting with Chelsea. The 18-year-old winger has been managing significant groin discomfort for weeks, an issue the club describes as “annoying rather than serious,” but one that demanded a complete stop to his activity. His condition forced him to withdraw from Spain’s World Cup qualifiers against Georgia and Turkey, and Barca medical staff feared the injury could worsen if not treated aggressively.

The club began a two-phase treatment plan beginning November 10, when Yamal underwent invasive radiofrequency therapy. He was instructed to rest between 48 and 72 hours before starting a meticulous rehabilitation schedule with two of Barcelona’s physiotherapists. That programme has already produced visible progress, and Yamal returned to partial group training on Wednesday at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper, a key step after days of exclusively individual work.

Inside Barca, the priority is simple, have Yamal match-ready for the Chelsea clash, a fixture that could define the club’s Champions League trajectory. While Saturday’s league meeting with Athletic Club has not been ruled out, any involvement would be minimal. His comeback timeline remains tight, but the club believes seven to ten days is realistic if his recovery continues without setbacks.