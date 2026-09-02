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Atletico de Madrid v Villarreal CF - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Muhammad Zaki

Not over yet! Barcelona refusing to give up on Julian Alvarez as Catalan giants plan fresh raid on Atletico Madrid

Transfers
J. Alvarez
Barcelona
Atletico Madrid
LaLiga

Barcelona are reportedly continuing to plot a blockbuster move for Julian Alvarez despite missing out on the Atletico Madrid forward during the summer transfer window. The Catalan heavyweights eventually settled for a short-term attacking signing, but they are now actively stockpiling funds for a renewed pursuit of the Argentina international in 2027.

  • Barca still dreaming of Alvarez

    The Catalan heavyweights spent the summer trying to lure the Argentina international away from the Metropolitano. However, Atletico Madrid firmly refused to negotiate with their domestic rivals, forcing Barcelona to abandon their immediate plans. Alvarez has since committed to staying in the Spanish capital until at least the January transfer window.

    With a summer deal off the table, Barcelona turned to Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus to fill their immediate frontline void. Yet, the arrival of the Brazilian is merely a short-term fix rather than a shift in long-term strategy. The Blaugrana remain fiercely determined to land Alvarez and view him as the ultimate solution to lead their attacking line.


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    Funds saved for a five-year project

    According to Spanish programme El Larguero, Barcelona deliberately held back the transfer budget they had set aside for a marquee number nine. Journalist Santi Ovalle explained that the club's hierarchy refused to compromise on their primary target, opting instead to save their cash for a renewed assault in the future.

    "They’ve saved the money they were going to spend on a top No. 9 to go after him again," Ovalle detailed. "Barca doesn’t want Julian for this transfer window; they want him for a five-year project."

    Ovalle further highlighted the club's unwavering belief in the Atletico star's pedigree. "They are convinced, as we’ve been saying in recent days, that Julian is better than any other striker. So they’re saving the money they were going to spend on a new one to come back and explore the transfer market."


  • A strategic waiting game

    Barcelona's decision to pivot to Jesus while protecting their main transfer kitty highlights a clear vision from the boardroom. The club simply did not find any of the alternative centre-forward options on the market convincing enough to warrant a massive financial outlay.

    Instead, they are prepared to play a patient waiting game. Atletico’s uncompromising stance made a summer transfer impossible, but Barcelona are confident that future windows of opportunity will open. By keeping their powder dry, the Catalan giants are perfectly positioned to strike the moment a deal becomes viable.


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    January or summer 2027 swoop?

    Alvarez will now focus on reintegrating into Diego Simeone's squad for the first half of the La Liga campaign. The Argentine must maintain his elite form and fitness in Madrid, even as background noise regarding his future continues to rumble on.

    For Barcelona, the timeline is already mapped out. The club will reportedly explore the possibility of a mid-season move when the January transfer window opens. Should a winter deal prove too difficult to orchestrate, they will launch a full-scale offensive in June 2027 to finally capture their man.

LaLiga
Athletic Bilbao crest
Athletic Bilbao
ATH
Atletico Madrid crest
Atletico Madrid
ATM
LaLiga
Valencia crest
Valencia
VAL
Barcelona crest
Barcelona
BAR