Barcelona fend off heavy competition to sign 16-year-old wonderkid from Norwich
Barca signs Tavares after green light from FIFA
The deal represents a significant victory for the Blaugrana, who have been tracking the England youth international for several months. While the financial specifics remain undisclosed, the Canaries are entitled to a compensation package for the player they have nurtured since the Under-12 level. Reports suggest that FIFA's approval was the final box to tick before the move could be formalised, ending a brief period of uncertainty regarding the teenager's immediate future.
A bittersweet farewell for the Canaries
In a heartfelt statement, Norwich City sporting director Ben Knapper noted: "Whilst we are incredibly sad to be losing a young academy player of Ajay's talent, our overriding sense is one of immense pride. Ajay's progress has been a testament to the fantastic work of everyone connected with our academy, who have impacted his journey and contributed to this wonderful achievement... and we couldn't be prouder to see him take this step to one of the most iconic football clubs and academies in world football.
"Having joined us as an Under-12, Ajay has consistently surpassed expectations throughout his time with us and has risen to the numerous challenges we have set him. As an Under-15, he was a part of our Under-16 Premier League national finalist team and he also went on to become a regular in our Under-18s squad. He has also featured for our Under-21s, as well as playing for our first team as a 15-year-old in a pre-season friendly against FC Volendam back in the summer of 2025.
"On an international level, he has represented England at under-15, under-16 and under-17 levels, and we've no doubt he'll continue to make great steps for both club and country in the years to come. He is a wonderful young person with an exciting future ahead. This step really is a celebration of so much good work done in our academy and we'll all continue to follow his progress with great pride."
The secret weapon behind Tavares transfer
Barcelona's ability to beat English domestic rivals to Tavares' signature was aided by a crucial legal advantage. The winger holds a Portuguese passport, which allowed the club to bypass post-Brexit transfer regulations that typically prevent British players from moving to European Union clubs until they turn 18. This European status made him a prime target for Barca's recruitment department, who viewed him capable of adapting to the rigours of Spanish football much sooner than his peers.
The path toward Barca DNA
Tavares is the latest in a small line of English talents to test themselves at Barcelona, following in the footsteps of Marcus McGuane and Louie Barry. While Barry eventually returned to England with Aston Villa after a year in Spain, Barca officials will be hopeful that Tavares' physical readiness will see him follow a different trajectory. The initial plan will see him join the Juvenil A squad under Pol Planas, with a view to a swift promotion to the reserve side, Barca Atletic.
Tavares made his final appearance for Norwich’s youth side against Chelsea on January 31, and he now begins the ultimate challenge of proving he can master the technical requirements of the famous Barca DNA.
