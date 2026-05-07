Atletico Madrid stance on Julian Alvarez revealed as PSG, Arsenal and Barcelona line up for Argentina star

Amid the frenzy of transfer rumours, Alvarez himself has expressed frustration with the media narrative, particularly regarding reports linking him with a switch to the Spotify Camp Nou. The striker was quick to dismiss claims that his family had been scouting properties in Catalonia as he looks to maintain his focus on life in the Spanish capital.

“I try not to give too much importance to what they say, because the truth is that every week new things come out, all kinds of new information,” Alvarez said. “I try not to waste energy on that and to focus on what we’re doing here at Atleti. I try not to give too much importance to what’s said in the media, because it often starts becoming a snowball of lies. I can’t keep going out to clarify or deny everything that comes out all the time.”