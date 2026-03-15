Arsenal wonderkid Max Dowman earns ‘big’ Lionel Messi comparison from John Terry as Chelsea legend salutes ‘incredible’ 16-year-old Premier League history maker

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta revealed after the match that he had a strong instinct to give the teenager his opportunity. Despite the high stakes of the Premier League clash, the Spaniard felt Dowman was ready for the physical and mental demands of senior football. The youngster rewarded that faith by dismantling the Everton defence during his short time on the pitch.

“Yesterday he was training and in the last few days and I had a gut feeling that it was a moment for him,” Arteta explained. “Probably because he doesn’t seem to be fazed by the occasion or the moment or the context or the opponent. He just plays so naturally. He makes decisions to make things happen and what he delivered was incredible. I think his character, his personality and the fact that he doesn’t seem to be fazed by the pressure or his teammates or the opponent. I’ve seen a lot of players with talent but at 16, very few that can cope with that level of demand.”