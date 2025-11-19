‘That’s my guy’ - Arsenal star Eberechi Eze admits he preferred watching Chelsea legend over Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar growing up

GOAL’s Beast Mode On Podcast, hosted by Adebayo Akinfenwa, welcomes guest Eberechi Eze to chat through a whole host of topics including those players who impressed the England international the most on his journey to becoming a Premier League star.

Eze may have swapped Crystal Palace for Arsenal in the summer, but it was one Chelsea star in particular that caught his eye as a youngster, impressing the winger even more than some of the biggest names ever to have played the game in the modern era.