Riccardo Calafiori Euro 2024
Soham Mukherjee

Arsenal take huge step forward in bid to sign Italy star Riccardo Calafiori as defender requests Bologna exit

Riccardo CalafioriArsenalTransfersPremier LeagueBolognaSerie A

Arsenal have received a major boost in their pursuit of Italy star Riccardo Calafiori as he has reportedly put in a transfer request to Bologna.

  • Calafiori demands Bologna exit
  • Has already agreed to personal terms with Arsenal
  • Gunners negotiating a transfer fee for the defender
