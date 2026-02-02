Getty
Could Arsenal recall Ethan Nwaneri already?! Gunners' transfer plan revealed after losing Mikel Merino to serious injury
Nwaneri looking for regular game time at Marseille
The decision was, however, taken to let the 18-year-old head to France. He found himself struggling for regular game time with trophy-chasing Arsenal, with competition for places fierce in Arteta’s star-studded squad.
Nwaneri has already taken in two appearances for Marseille, netting just 13 minutes into his debut against Lens. He helped to secure a 3-1 victory that day, before going on to figure in a 2-2 draw with Paris FC.
Roberto De Zerbi’s side have failed to secure Champions League progression, missing out on a place in the knockout phase playffs by the narrowest of margins. Italian tactician De Zerbi was said to have offered his resignation on the back of those European failings.
He has since announced that he will be staying put - much to the relief of Nwaneri. He is eager to play under the manager who pushed to bring him on board. The England Under-21 international will be seeing out the 2025-26 campaign in Ligue 1.
- AFP
No recall clause in Nwaneri's loan deal
There had been talk of Arsenal trying to take him back after losing Merino to a broken foot, with the Spaniard set to undergo surgery. Nwaneri only headed to France in January 23, but could have been asked to retrace his steps at the start of February.
It is, however, being reported by football.london that his loan agreement includes “no break clause”. That means Arsenal have no recall option and Nwaneri will be officially presented as a Marseille player on February 2 - as the winter transfer window swings shut.
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Why Arteta and Arsenal allowed Nwaneri to leave
Arsenal were happy to let the youngster move on as his development requires regular minutes. Gunners boss Mikel Arteta said of sanctioning a switch: “I think the talented young players that we have need minutes, and in this case, Ethan wasn’t having enough minutes, and the last thing that we want is to cut his development because he’s such a talent and someone who lives and breathes football; that’s his life.
“After discussing it with him, his father, the agent, and the club, we decided the best thing to do was to leave and go on loan.
“Then we have to pick the right place, and having all the options, understand the experience that we had in Marseille as well with [William Saliba], the fact that Roberto [De Zerbi] is there and he’s an incredible developer of young talent and he’s a really courageous manager in the way he plays, the way he plays with young talent as well and he has a big track record about that.
“I think it fits the way of playing for the qualities that we want to see for Ethan. So it’s going to be a great experience for him.”
Ex-Arsenal forward Jeremie Aliadiere hopes that Arsenal will not live to regret their decision to let Nwaneri leave, with the Frenchman having personal experience of being forced out of north London by superstar team-mates.
He has told The Mirror: “I hope we won't be regretting it as Arsenal fans by the end of the season thinking, ‘Oh my God, if we had kept Ethan we might have gone over the line and ended up doing more and winning more trophies’.”
- AFP
Deadline day drama? Arsenal looking amid links to Tonali
Arsenal remain in the hunt for Premier League, Champions League, Carabao Cup and FA Cup honours this season. With big games coming thick and fast, it has been suggested that Arteta could move to reinforce his midfield options before the next transfer deadline passes.
Shock links to Newcastle star Sandro Tonali have, however, been played down, with the Italy international set to remain at St James’ Park as no approach from Emirates Stadium has been made.
Advertisement