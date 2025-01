Sol Campbell believes seven members of Arsenal’s current squad would have been good enough to play some part for the club’s historic ‘Invincibles’.

Gunners last landed Premier League title in 2003-04

Completed that entire top-flight campaign unbeaten

Arteta hoping to enjoy similar success with class of 2025