Arsenal make final call on Thomas Partey's future with Martin Zubimendi & Christian Norgaard transfers close to completion

Arsenal have decided to part ways with Thomas Partey once his contract expires on Monday. The Ghanaian midfielder was in talks with the Gunners over signing a new deal but they could not reach an agreement. The 32-year-old was a key part of Mikel Arteta's squad in the 2024-25 campaign, where he made 52 appearances across all competitions and recorded seven goal contributions.

Contract expires on Monday

