This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Thomas Partey facing Arsenal exit as contract negotiations stall with Ghana international linked with free transfer to Barcelona and Atletico Madrid T. Partey Arsenal Premier League Barcelona LaLiga Atletico Madrid Thomas Partey is reportedly facing an Arsenal exit as contract negotiations stall with the Ghana international. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Partey is likely to leave Arsenal

Extension talks have stalled

Have offers from other clubs Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱