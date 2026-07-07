Arsenal eye stunning move for ex-Man Utd full-back who has starred at World Cup amid Ben White exit fears

Arsenal are actively scouring the market for defensive reinforcements and have placed West Ham right-back Wan-Bissaka on a shortlist of 11 potential candidates, according to TEAMTalk. The 28-year-old, who previously made a name for himself at Crystal Palace and Manchester United, is expected to be available for transfer following the Hammers' recent relegation to the Championship.

The full-back recently returned from a steady World Cup campaign with DR Congo, where he helped his nation advance from a tough group featuring Portugal and Colombia before suffering a narrow round of 32 defeat to England.

Mikel Arteta is understood to be a fan of the defender's elite one-on-one capabilities. With the Gunners looking to add more steel to their backline, club officials believe Wan-Bissaka’s profile could complement Jurrien Timber, providing a specialist defensive option to halt the Premier League's most dangerous wingers.







