'I chose not to continue' - Arne Slot breaks silence on turning down first job offer since Liverpool sacking

Slot has issued a definitive statement to clarify his position after holding talks with the Royal Dutch Football Association (KNVB) to replace Ronald Koeman. Despite being the primary candidate for the Oranje, Slot decided to withdraw from the process, citing a desire to remain involved in the day-to-day rigours of club management rather than transitioning to the international stage at this point in his career.

The former Feyenoord boss was keen to dismiss reports suggesting that the breakdown in talks was due to financial disagreements. In a statement to Voetbal International, Slot said: "At this stage in my career, I prefer to see myself on the training pitch with my players every day. Something that is simply not possible in the same way with a national team.

"And why I chose not to continue the talks and not to start negotiations on what a possible contract might look like.

"I have enormous respect for the national team and for the KNVB and can only be positive about the professional manner in which the talks proceeded that week. For now, I believe club football still has a lot to offer me."



