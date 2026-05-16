'Far too easy' - Arne Slot tries to explain Liverpool struggles as Aston Villa make it TWENTY losses for Reds in nightmare season

The Dutchman offered a damning assessment of his side's mental fortitude after seeing them fall apart in the second half against Aston Villa. Despite a competitive opening, the Reds were unable to handle the pressure once Unai Emery’s side took the lead, leading to a result that casts a long shadow over the final week of the season.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Slot said: "We've conceded far too many goals - but I think we've also scored not enough goals. We were fully in the game, fully able maybe to get a result but I agree that after it went 2-1 we crumbled." The Reds boss later told BBC MOTD: "After 2-1 it went away from us. Before that I think we started well in the first 10 minutes of the second half then we had control of the game without creating chances - but that is not the first time this season."