Arne Slot speaks out on Liverpool future after meeting with club's owners amid disastrous run of form for Reds
Liverpool crisis grows after PSV thrashing
Liverpool's form has collapsed this season, culminating in the Champions League humiliation by PSV, a defeat which marked the club's worst run in over 70 years. The Reds' diabolical form includes being dumped out of the League Cup at home by Crystal Palace and consecutive 3-0 Premier League defeats by Nottingham Forest and Manchester City, followed by the humbling by the Dutch outfit. Fans and pundits alike are questioning the team's lack of fight and individual errors, and the failure of high-profile summer signing to integrate successfully into the team. But Slot has spoken with the Anfield hierarchy and fully believes his job is safe for now.
Slot vows to fight on
Slot faced the press on Thursday ahead of Liverpool's next game against West Ham in the Premier League and was grilled on his future. The Dutchman admitted he has spoken with the owners at Liverpool and vowed to fight on. He told reporters: "We've had the same conversations that we've had since I got here. We fight on. We try to improve, but the conversations have been the same as they have been for the last one and a half years."
And when pressed on what he can change to arrest the dreadful run of results, Slot added: "That's not so easy to say. It's normal to reflect on a game with decisions you have made. Maybe you do it a little bit more if you lose. In the end, it's about doing what this club is about. Keep fighting no matter how difficult it is I would be nice if we rewards ourselves in he moments we play well. People are focused on he parts we don't play well but there are large parts where we do play well."
Carragher: 'That’s a sackable offence'
Anfield legend Jamie Carragher was caught on camera deep in conversation from the TV studio during the match, discussing Slot’s decision to continue picking Ibrahima Konate, who was at fault for the third PSV goal.
Carragher said: "Honest to god, I've had enough of them. That Konate, I mean, that's a sackable offence for the manager for f******g keep picking him. He should be sacked for that."
Will Slot make changes
Slot had been urged to drop some of his misfiring stars amid Liverpool's run of form and was also asked if he would be making changes to his team for the game against the Hammers. He replied: "Everyone trains with us every single day, and they can prove themselves in that moment. It's always a balance. There was a period where I lost, and I made a few changes and people complained that I made too many changes. Of course, I consider but I can not tell you the end decision of what I've considered for Sunday."
London test awaits Slot’s flops
Liverpool head south to West Ham on Sunday in a crucial Premier League match at the London Stadium as both teams are struggling with poor form and mounting injuries. The Hammers are currently 17th in the table, but unbeaten in their last three outings and are hoping to capitalise on the Reds' recent slump. But Slot's side have history on their side against the east Londoners, winning 86 of their 153 total meetings, and are heavily backed as favourites despite their current form. Slot has admitted it will be a difficult test: "It's a tough team to beat at the moment, West Ham. We definitely need to be ready for a challenge."
