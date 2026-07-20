Getty Images Sport
Argentina squad turn backs on Spain World Cup trophy lift in 'classless' act as Lionel Messi chants ring out during Rodri Golden Ball presentation
Tempers flare after dramatic final
Spain secured a 1-0 extra-time victory over Argentina thanks to Ferran Torres, but the closing stages of the World Cup final were overshadowed by ill-tempered scenes. Albiceleste's frustrations spilled over after the final whistle. The South American side lost their discipline following the defeat, with Leandro Paredes shown a red card after the match following an altercation with Eric Garcia and Gavi.
The tension continued during the medal ceremony. Spain formed a guard of honour for Lionel Messi and his team-mates as they collected their silver medals, but Argentina did not return the gesture. Instead, the squad walked to the far side of the pitch as Spain prepared to lift the trophy.
- Getty Images News
Pundits condemn Argentina's behaviour
Not only that, when Rodri received the Golden Ball award, the Argentine fans also chanted Messi's name. The incidents drew strong criticism following the match, with Argentina's conduct becoming a major talking point alongside Spain's victory.
Broadcaster Adrian Durham said on talkSPORT: "Yeah, no class, whatsoever. They’ve been absolutely shocking. They’ve been a total disgrace here today. The fans, we think have been brilliant. But even during the trophy lift, also when Rodri went up to get the best player in the tournament trophy, the fans were singing Messi’s name and they were singing Argentina as well. They simply cannot accept that Argentina were beaten in the World Cup final."
Questions over Albiceleste journey to the final
Durham also questioned Argentina's route to the final, suggesting the team had benefited from favourable circumstances during the tournament.
"Argentina are a total embarrassment to the game, an embarrassment to the World Cup. In fact, they have been an embarrassment all along really, apart from that 20 minutes against England," he added.
"Drawn in the easiest group in World Cup history, made hard work in the knockouts against Cape Verde, needed Egypt to grab defeat from the jaws of victory to get through to the quarters where Switzerland shot themselves in the foot with a needless red card.
"England in the semis were on top, handed it on a plate to Argentina who came here to the final and totally embarrassed themselves. Let’s face it, they have had, Argentina, a ridiculous list of decisions come their way in this tournament."
- Getty
Disciplinary scrutiny awaits Argentina
The aftermath of the final is expected to bring further scrutiny of Argentina's conduct after a tournament that ended with multiple disciplinary incidents. The events in the final, combined with the earlier Falklands banner controversy, ensure the focus will remain on the Albiceleste's behaviour as much as their run to the World Cup final.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting