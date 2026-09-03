AFP
Paying tribute to the GOAT! Argentina to pause ALL matches for emotional Lionel Messi retirement salute
A nationwide tribute for the icon
In a move that highlights the unmatched status of the legendary forward, the AFA confirmed on Wednesday that all domestic league matches will be paused in the 10th minute of the first half for a full minute of applause. The tribute will span all men’s and women’s divisions and disciplines, ensuring that every corner of Argentine football acknowledges the 39-year-old’s historic contributions.
The official statement from the AFA detailed the logistical plans for the weekend's celebrations, stating: "For the upcoming matchday across all men's and women's divisions and disciplines, matches will be paused in the 10th minute of the first half for a minute of applause in recognition of Lionel Messi's career with the Argentina national team."
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Visual tributes and social media montages
Beyond the synchronised applause, the AFA has mandated that the atmosphere in stadiums reflects the magnitude of the occasion. The governing body has instructed clubs to utilise their modern facilities to broadcast the wizardry of the former Barcelona and PSG star one last time.
This video content is expected to showcase the highlights of a career that began with a senior debut back in 2005. Over the course of 21 years, Messi transformed into Argentina's all-time leading scorer with a staggering 125 goals. His longevity was equally impressive, as he appeared in a record six World Cups, eventually lifting the trophy in 2022 to end his country's 36-year drought.
The emotional final word from Messi
The news of the tribute comes shortly after Messi took to Instagram to share a heartfelt, handwritten note in Spanish, confirming that the 2026 World Cup final loss to Spain was his final appearance for his country. It was a somber end to a glittering international journey, but one the player feels was necessary given his age and physical output.
In his raw and honest message, Messi admitted the difficulty of walking away from the team he has led for so long. "I gave it my all; I have nothing left to give," Messi wrote on Instagram Monday. "It was a decision that hurt - and still hurts deep down - but I understand that the time has come."
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Legacy of the GOAT
Messi’s departure leaves a void in the Argentine national team that may never truly be filled. While the 2026 final ended in disappointment, his legacy was firmly secured four years prior. Messi finally won the World Cup with Argentina in 2022, his country's first in 36 years and third overall.
As the nation prepares for a weekend of reflection and gratitude, the pause in the 10th minute will be a poignant reminder of the number that became synonymous with his magic. From his early days as a precocious teenager to his final years as the elder statesman of the squad, Messi’s impact on the Albiceleste has been total.
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