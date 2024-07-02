Archie Gray: The Tottenham-bound teenager who ran rings around £115m man Moises Caicedo at 17

The 17-year-old midfielder, who can also play at right-back, is on his way to north London after a breakout season at Elland Road

Archie Gray breaking into the Leeds United team as a teenager seemed remarkable to some outsiders. It came as little surprise to those that follow the Yorkshire outfit, though. Gray was pretty much born to play for Leeds and had been on the books of the club since the age of eight.

The sad thing now from the supporters' perspective is that the latest member of a footballing family steeped in the traditions of Leeds United is now almost certain to leave Elland Road, less than four months after turning 18.

Indeed, on Monday, it was revealed that Tottenham were close to signing Gray from the Championship outfit , who desperately need to balance the books after failing to secure an immediate return to the Premier League last season.

So, who is teenage sensation with the impeccable Leeds lineage? And just how far could he go in the game? GOAL breaks it all down below...