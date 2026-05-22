Anthony Gordon, Kennet Eichhorn and John Stones: Max Eberl addresses transfer speculation at FC Bayern

"We agree that we will sign an attacking player if we can afford him," said Eberl. "We had a very good discussion and hope to make progress." Although he did not name the player, the man in question is believed to be Anthony Gordon of Newcastle United.

According to consistent reports, the 25-year-old Englishman is considered FC Bayern's top transfer target, and it is even said that the Munich club has already reached an agreement with the player. Negotiations with Newcastle, however, are proving more difficult: the Premier League club is reportedly demanding around €86 million, which is considered far too much for the Bavarians.