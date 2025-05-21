Angel Di Maria, Marco Verratti, Paul Pogba and the realistic transfer targets for Inter Miami, Seattle Sounders and potentially LAFC ahead of 2025 FIFA Club World Cup

GOAL takes a look at the ideal transfer targets for the three MLS clubs that may be participating in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup

U.S. Soccer has reportedly authorized the opening of a transfer window from June 1-10 for the MLS teams who will be playing in the 2025 FIFA World Cup - Inter Miami, Seattle Sounders, and potentially, LAFC.

The Black and Gold will face Liga MX side Club America in a one-game playoff on May 31 for a berth in the competition, joining Group D with the likes of Flamengo, Chelsea and Esperance de Tunis.

With the USSF sanctioning this window, it aligns with the FIFA decision to open a breif window in Europe during the same time period, that will allow teams to bolster their rosters ahead of the tournament. Liverpool defender Trent Alexander Arnold is the perfect example, as the England international is reportedly expected to join Real Madrid during this time period to join Los Blancos as a free agent ahead of the competition.

For the three MLS teams in question, it now presents them with opportunity.

Miami manager Javier Mascherano has already said he has his sights set on bringing in two players, both of whom are rumored to be attacking reinforcements. It's a a window that will allow each team to make one final push to bolster their roster, but with limitations through MLS roster building, what's realistically possible - and what's needed?

GOAL takes a look at some of the best options available.