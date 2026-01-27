Getty/GOAL
Angel Di Maria admits Cristiano Ronaldo is ahead of Lionel Messi 'in terms of professionalism by far' & salutes ex-Real Madrid team-mate's hunger to be the GOAT
Revealed: The one department where Ronaldo trumps Messi
Veteran forward Di Maria spent four years working alongside Portuguese superstar Ronaldo at Santiago Bernabeu between 2010 and 2014. He savoured La Liga and Champions League glory during that spell, with the many qualities of CR7 being witnessed at close quarters.
The South American told AS when asked if playing with Ronaldo left a lasting impression: “Yes. In terms of professionalism, Cris is number one by far. His work ethic, his ability to maintain his level, his constant effort to be the best while competing with Leo was truly commendable, but he coincided with Messi's era, which significantly complicated his goal.”
GOAT debate: Why Di Maria considers Messi to be the best
Ronaldo has still been able to win five Ballons d’Or, but has seen those efforts overshadowed by Messi’s haul of eight Golden Balls. Both men are still going strong, at Al-Nassr and Inter Miami respectively, and are assured of standings among the mortals.
Di Maria has always placed Messi at the top of any all-time chart and reiterated that stance when being pushed on why his compatriot edges above eternal rival Ronaldo: “Cris was all about hard work and effort to be number one, but Messi, drinking mate in the locker room, later showed that he had a gift from God to be the best.”
Former Argentina player and coach Cesar Luis Menotti once said that Di Maria deserved to stand alongside Messi and Diego Maradona in any debate regarding Argentina’s greatest players.
Di Maria said of that lofty billing: “At the time, I was very grateful to Cesar for those words, but I wasn't even close to them because they both belonged to a different world. It was a very kind compliment, and I didn't know Menotti when he said it. When I saw him, I thanked him in person, but I know that's not how it really was and that I'm very far removed from both of them.”
Di Maria considers Mbappe to the best player in the world
Di Maria, like Messi and Ronaldo, is yet to hang up his boots. He has, at 37 years of age, returned to his roots at Rosario Central. He still keeps a close eye on how all of his former clubs are faring.
Real Madrid will forever attract plenty of attention, and they are considered to have the world’s best player on their books at present - with France international forward Kylian Mbappe expected to land a Ballon d’Or of his own at some stage.
Asked for his assessment of Mbappe, Blancos legend Di Maria said: “Kylian has been among the best in the world for years. Team titles certainly influence individual accolades, but he proves every day that he's among the greats, and today he's the best. When he found his playing style, he became a game-changer.”
Why Di Maria will not be talked out of international retirement
Mbappe will be gracing another World Cup finals this summer, with Messi and Ronaldo also being tipped to feature at that event. Di Maria will not be there, having announced his international retirement in 2024, and has no regrets.
He said, with Luka Modric another veteran performer that is preparing to turn out at the very highest level beyond his 40th birthday: “It's not that I don't want to, it's that I think I've completed a cycle. I've achieved everything I wanted, a young generation is coming up behind me, and I think it was time to call it quits.
“After the Qatar World Cup, I had already made the decision, and the guys convinced me to play in the last Copa America. It ended like a dream, with us becoming champions , and it was my time. Now it's someone else's turn.”
The 2026 World Cup - which is heading to the United States, Canada and Mexico - will get underway on June 11. Di Maria will be an interested observer as the global crown that he helped Argentina to secure in 2022 comes up for grabs once more.
