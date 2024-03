Andre Onana slammed for 'trying to be an outfield player' as Man Utd legend Dwight Yorke insists £48m goalkeeper is 'not as good' as David de Gea Andre OnanaManchester UnitedDavid De GeaPremier LeagueTransfers

Manchester United legend Dwight Yorke believes Andre Onana is a downgrade on David de Gea and tries too much to be an "outfield player".