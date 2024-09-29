Americans Abroad: Christian Pulisic continues historic run as USMNT strikers erupt ahead of October international break

GOAL reviews the major takeaways from Americans playing in Europe, including Pulisic's scoring streak

It was a striker-heavy weekend for Americans playing in Europe, with many of the U.S. men's national team's top goalscorers absolutely exploding in club play.

Ricardo Pepi, Josh Sargent and Folarin Balogun all contributed to big goals, continuing their fight to be the USMNT's starting No. 9. Competition makes any team stronger, and each player's club will be happy to see that trio trading goal contributions in their push to stay ahead of the others on the U.S. squad.

They weren't the only scorers, however. It's no surprise that Christian Pulisic was the leader of that club, scoring yet again for Milan. It certainly isn't becoming tiresome for American soccer fans, who are witnessing perhaps the best-ever run by an American in a top European league.

GOAL looks at the major takeaways from this weekend's Americans Abroad.