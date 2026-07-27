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Alejandro Garnacho aims subtle parting shot at Chelsea after sealing Aston Villa transfer
European ambitions driving Villa move
Garnacho has joined Aston Villa on an initial season-long loan from Chelsea, with the deal reportedly including an option to make the move permanent for around £42.5 million next summer.
The Argentina international said the opportunity to play Champions League football was a major reason behind his decision, and his comments could be viewed as a subtle dig at Chelsea, who will not feature in any European club competition this season after finishing 10th in the Premier League last term.
Garnacho is hoping the move to Villa Park will revive his career after a difficult spell at Stamford Bridge, where he struggled to establish himself as a regular starter.
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Garnacho explains his decision
Speaking after completing his move, Garnacho said the chance to compete in the Champions League were decisive factors.
"I think it's also important to play European competitions," he said. "I was looking for a club to get confidence and try to be the player that I was like years ago from my first years ago at Manchester United.
"I had seen the Europa League [victory] last season and joining to play in the Champions League also is important to be part of this and Champions League is the best. We're going to play it this season. I'm really happy and hopefully we can do something important."
Struggles at Chelsea and United exit
The move to the Midlands comes after a difficult period for the winger, whose trajectory has been leaning downward since his exit from Old Trafford. His departure from United was marked by tension, particularly following a falling out with former manager Ruben Amorim. The situation reached a breaking point when Garnacho reacted petulantly to being left out of the starting lineup for the 2025 Europa League final.
However, life at Chelsea proved far from straightforward for the talented attacker. He found it difficult to settle in the capital and failed to earn the trust of successive managers. Garnacho struggled to nail down a regular first-team spot under the guidance of both Enzo Maresca and Liam Rosenior. Last season, the winger managed just 14 Premier League starts for the Blues, a tally far below his expectations.
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Reviving the career under Emery
Garnacho is now pinning his hopes on Unai Emery to help him rediscover the style that made him one of the most feared young talents in Europe. The Spanish manager has a proven track record of improving attacking players, and Garnacho revealed that a personal conversation with Emery played a vital role in his decision to move north. "I spoke with Unai before I came here, and he gave me that confidence, that confidence to be here," the player concluded.
Garnacho's immediate challenge is now to establish himself in Emery's side and prove he can still perform at the highest level. With Champions League football awaiting Villa this season, he will have the platform he believes can reignite his career.
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