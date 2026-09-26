AC Milan look to offload English duo Fikayo Tomori and Ruben Loftus-Cheek to shave €10m off wage bill

Although retained following a turbulent summer transfer window, Loftus-Cheek's minutes have gradually diminished as stability returned to Ruben Amorim's attacking midfield options. The Portuguese head coach previously evaluated the midfielder's attributes: "He has everything: he is strong in the air, good at linking up with the team, but he needs to get more involved in the game."

However, persistent inconsistencies have limited the 30-year-old to just one start across Milan's last four fixtures, signalling that other team-mates are now preferred in the starting line-up.