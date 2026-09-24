Tomori is yet to make his debut this season, and his last match came on 24 May in the shock home defeat to Cagliari that sealed their exclusion from the top four and, with it, the Champions League. That date also marked the downturn in the relationship between Tomori and AC Milan: Allegri had already pointed to his poor performances at the end of the season and behaviour in training that was not appreciated. After hearing the reports from Milanello, Gerry Cardinale put the England defender on the list of those responsible for last season's sporting failure. That is why Milan immediately put him on the market.