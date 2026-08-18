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Frank Lampard denied! AC Milan block Ruben Loftus-Cheek's shock Premier League return
Milan reject Coventry transfer bid
Milan have officially rejected a €10 million bid from Coventry City for experienced midfielder Loftus-Cheek, as per Tuttosport. The newly promoted Premier League side identified the 30-year-old as a primary target to heavily bolster their squad for the upcoming top-flight campaign.
However, the Rossoneri have swiftly and firmly dismissed the initial approach from the ambitious English club. The Italian giants are currently unwilling to sanction the departure of the former Chelsea star.
- AFP
Amorim blocks Loftus-Cheek departure
Amorim played a decisive role in halting the potential transfer back to England. The newly appointed Portuguese tactician expects to rely heavily on the English midfielder throughout the entire 2026-27 season.
The same report indicate that Amorim personally blocked Loftus-Cheek's exit due to the player's impressive tactical versatility. The manager highly values his unique ability to operate effectively between the lines within his preferred system. Consequently, Amorim views the 30-year-old as an incredibly important piece of his evolving project at San Siro, completely shutting down any prospect of a summer sale.
Lampard denied reunion with midfielder
The swiftly rejected bid ultimately prevents a highly anticipated reunion between Loftus-Cheek and Coventry manager Frank Lampard. The pair previously worked closely together during their shared time at Stamford Bridge, and Lampard was desperate to bring his former player to the West Midlands.
Instead, Loftus-Cheek is currently embarking on his fourth consecutive season playing in the Italian top flight. The imposing midfielder originally joined Milan from Chelsea in a permanent €19m deal during the summer of 2023. Since his initial arrival in Serie A, he has successfully established himself as a highly reliable and physically dominant presence in the heart of the Rossoneri midfield.
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Contract situation looms large
Despite Milan's incredibly firm stance against selling the midfielder to Coventry this summer, his long-term future still remains somewhat uncertain. The Englishman currently has less than a single year remaining on his active contract at San Siro.
This slightly precarious contractual situation means the Rossoneri genuinely risk losing him on a free transfer next summer if a new extension agreement is not reached soon. Milan executives must soon decide whether to open fresh renewal talks to protect his market value.
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