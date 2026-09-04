Sources: Dortmund deny loans USMNT's Albert due to first-team plans

Rising American winger Mathis Albert was the subject of loan interest during the summer transfer window, sources tell GOAL, but Borussia Dortmund opted to keep hold of the teenage starlet due to their plans for him with the first team. Albert made his professional debut for Dortmund last season and started for the club on Tuesday in the DFB-Pokal.