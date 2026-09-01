Borussia Dortmund's decision-makers have become strikingly direct when questions about new signings come up amid the near-daily transfer rumours. They simply say nothing. Carsten Cramer, Lars Ricken, Ole Book and Niko Kovac have all stuck to that line so far, despite plenty of entirely justified attempts from the media to get them talking.

There is naturally a lot more to say when it comes to players already in BVB's squad. Kovac's press conference ahead of the opening game in the DFB Cup at Oberliga side HEBC Hamburg on Monday spent a few too many moments on the absurd social media reaction to Samuele Inacio's supposedly nasty bottle throw towards the Dortmund crest after his red card against HSV. Still, the coach did reveal something on two personnel issues that matters not just in the short term.

At BVB, the big question now is obvious: how do Borussia replace new signing Giannis Konstantelias after his cruciate ligament injury? Kovac, unsurprisingly, refused to comment on any possible signing such as Jadon Sancho. For a short time, a permanent signing of Marcel Regula from Polish top-flight club Zaglebie Lubin seemed to be taking shape, but now there is an agreement over a loan until the end of the season for Arsenal's Ethan Nwaneri.

On the question of who could be used in the cup tie and possibly beyond in the left half-space attacking role, though, Kovac was more open.

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Replacement for Giannis Konstantelias: who is an option for BVB?

Fabio Silva is one possible candidate. The striker is enduring a difficult time at BVB even at the start of his second season. The Portuguese is mostly used off the bench and cannot get past Serhou Guirassy, who remains firmly in Kovac's plans. As in the winter transfer window, transfer rumours are circulating about him, this time also fuelled by Silva's own statements.

"I don't know what will happen. Of course I want to start more games and help the team. I want to be even more important. If I said anything else, I would be lying. I always tell the truth," Silva recently explained after the lost Super Cup against Bayern Munich (2-1), when he scored Dortmund's only goal.

Saturday's 2-0 win against HSV brought another setback, with Silva left on the bench for the entire match. He looked frustrated and irritated afterwards, while sporting director Book virtually ruled out a departure for the 24-year-old. Ricken said of Silva's complicated situation: "If a player is then not 100 per cent happy, that is part of football. Ultimately, though, we are a team and everyone can contribute their part. You cannot reproach Fabio at all for that. We said weeks ago that no player here should feel they have to leave the club as quickly as possible."

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Niko Kovac on Fabio Silva: "If we change that now as well ..."

Konstantelias' injury and Inacio's sending-off might appear to improve Silva's chances of starting. Kovac does not see it that way, as he made clear on Monday. "We did it from time to time last season as well," he said about Silva's previous appearances in that position, but went on: "Although this season we already have a lot of players in those two half positions. If we now change that as well in order to somehow make room for him there, then it gets a bit difficult."

Kovac, 54, continued: "Especially as we would then only have one striker up front. That is why I do believe he will continue to be the one who forms the strike partnership up front with Serhou, and the others - we have several - then play in those so-called half positions."

His big problem so far is that in his first ten starts he was nowhere near as convincing as in the 30 matches as a substitute. In those appearances, the one-time international stood out for his work rate, commitment and sharp dynamism, often giving BVB's otherwise static play a lift.

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Carney Chukwuemeka: yet another injured alternative

Ten of Silva's 11 goal involvements for Dortmund have come as a substitute. If Kovac is being straight, that is unlikely to change. He had already spelt out Silva's place last week: "He knows his role in the team. Serhou Guirassy is our number one striker. He is the challenger."

Far less encouraging, albeit for different reasons, is the situation of another signing from last summer. Carney Chukwuemeka is once again living up to his reputation as a player who is constantly injured. He has missed BVB's last three matches.

Once again, vague muscular problems are holding him back, with the club offering no more detail. During pre-season, the Austria international managed only one and a half halves, and his last appearance came more than three weeks ago.

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What did Niko Kovac say about Carney Chukwuemeka as a Konstantelias replacement?

Chukwuemeka would be one alternative to Konstantelias, according to Kovac. "There are certainly several players who can fill this position - Carney is one of them too. Each individual gives something to this position, because we cannot say we have five players who are like Delias. Everyone has their strengths and weaknesses. I see several players there." For the coach, Chukwuemeka has "played his best games in this position and that is where I ultimately see him as well".

One issue still hangs over it all, and for Kovac it is non-negotiable: "He has to work on his fitness and get there so that he can get Bundesliga minutes too." That remains a very long road. In his 55 matches for BVB so far, Chukwuemeka has averaged 29 minutes per game. He has only made the starting XI 12 times, and only once lasted the full match, in last April's 2-1 defeat in Hoffenheim. It was the first time in his career that Chukwuemeka was on the pitch at both kick-off and the final whistle.

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Fabio Silva and Carney Chukwuemeka: €45 million in fees with little return

BVB have invested just under €45 million in Silva and Chukwuemeka, and the return so far has come nowhere near matching it. Konstantelias' absence changes the personnel picture, but not Kovac's core thinking. Silva remains Guirassy's challenger, while the injury-hit Chukwuemeka first has to get fit.

For both, the shortage on the front left looks encouraging only at first glance. Whether that changes soon will depend in part on how long Borussia have to improvise in the left half-space role. Kovac is highly likely to start with Inacio in the cup and with Maximilian Beier at the weekend in the league against Hoffenheim.

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